Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,554. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

