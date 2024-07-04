Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Shares Down 2.8%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12. 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.