Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $5.68. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.