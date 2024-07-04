Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.95

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 56922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 162.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.