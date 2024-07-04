KeyCorp Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $42.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

KRC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

KRC stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

