Kaye Capital Management Sells 3,185 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kaye Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after acquiring an additional 188,248 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $922,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 95,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,385. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

