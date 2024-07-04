Kaye Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kaye Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 440,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,070. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.