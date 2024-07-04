Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $427.60 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,192 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

