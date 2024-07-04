Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2120990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).
Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12.
About Karelian Diamond Resources
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
