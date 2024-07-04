Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.83

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as low as $35.34. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $342.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.