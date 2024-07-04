Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.83

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as low as $35.34. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $342.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.59.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 11.09%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
