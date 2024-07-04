K Charles Janac Sells 4,583 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $33,180.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,887.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 9,168 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $66,284.64.

On Tuesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of Arteris stock remained flat at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,153. The company has a market cap of $277.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 22.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

