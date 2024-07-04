Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,444 shares of company stock worth $5,449,841. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,942. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

