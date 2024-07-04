JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

