JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New $84,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,045,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,962,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

