JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $416,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 73,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 122,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of -462.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.