JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 464,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,980,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,678,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

