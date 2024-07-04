JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 1.8%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.80 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95). Approximately 418,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 403,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.40 ($0.97).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.36 million, a P/E ratio of -808.89 and a beta of 0.29.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,444.44%.

