John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.38. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 15,852 shares traded.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
