John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.38. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 15,852 shares traded.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

