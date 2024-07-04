Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,925 shares of company stock worth $1,613,729 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

