Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 5,055 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $31,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,738.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,750 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGHT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

