Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

