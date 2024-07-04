Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.15

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 60971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

