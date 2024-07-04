Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

