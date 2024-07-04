IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.39. 12,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $140.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

