IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.89. 378,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $543.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.16. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

