IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,617. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

