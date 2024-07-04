IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,904. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.