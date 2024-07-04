IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 6.5 %

TSLA stock traded up $15.13 on Wednesday, reaching $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,561,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,073,484. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.47.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

