IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

