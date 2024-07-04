Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Shares of ISDR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Issuer Direct
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.