Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISDR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 36,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,392.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 129,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,126. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

