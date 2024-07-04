iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.75. The stock had a trading volume of 896,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,515. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

