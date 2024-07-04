iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.