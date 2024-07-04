iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 2,812,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.