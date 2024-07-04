iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.21. 674,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

