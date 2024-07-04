iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,584 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

