iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,052,000 after buying an additional 110,754 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,264,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 375,479 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

