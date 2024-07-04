iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.75. 49,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.