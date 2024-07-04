iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.75. 49,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

