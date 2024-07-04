iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Decreased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,952,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,795,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

