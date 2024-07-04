iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 22,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

