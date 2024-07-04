iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 9.67% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

