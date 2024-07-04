iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.09 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

