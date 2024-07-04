iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,203 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. 4,061,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,104. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.