iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.