iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 27.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $554.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $554.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.62 and a 200 day moving average of $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

