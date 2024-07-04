iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Position Lessened by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $49,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.71. 254,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

