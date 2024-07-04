iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

