IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading 0.2% Higher

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.58. Approximately 613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.31% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

