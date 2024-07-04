Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWL remained flat at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,734. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

