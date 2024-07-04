Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.24. 36,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 48,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $383.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.