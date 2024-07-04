Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,439. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

